Crystal Palace midfielder Eze: I now don't bother with social media

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze says he's now completely off social media.

Eze admits he would obsess about match reviews online when a young player at QPR, though now he realises the detriment social media can have.

He told Palace's website: "I feel that's been a journey of learning how to handle it, how to manage it. I went from obviously being young, playing professional football and getting a lot of attention and not knowing how to really handle it and how to process it, how to perceive all of that. Now it's a lot easier because you sort of see it for what it is.

"Before, I'm scrolling after the game, typing, 'Eze, QPR,' scrolling, finding out 'what are they saying about me? What's Sky Sports got? Ah, these man think I play dead? Oh, okay, cool.' And you deal with that.

"So for me, I've gone from one end of the spectrum where it's like I'm fully immersed in it and I've watched that affect me as a player, and how I'm playing football at the weekend... to now, where I don't have any of it. And for me, man, peace of mind is everything. You can get lost in social media and people's opinions and these things.

"Whereas that's why, now, I take my joy in just like, 'I actually don't know what he said about me, but it doesn't actually matter what he said about me. I'm doing my thing and that's as far as it goes now.' But it's definitely a journey."