Palace fight to keep hold of son of a gun Derry

Crystal Palace have offered Jesse Derry a new contract.

With his deal to expire at the end of the month, the 17 year-old has held talks with clubs on the continent since the turn of the year.

However, Palace retain hope of securing the England youth international winger to a new deal.

Derry is the son of former Palace captain and coach Shaun Derry and is regarded highly inside the English game.

Meanwhile, Palace have announced that the kid brother of Eberichi Eze, Chimaechi Eze, has been released.

Chimaechi departs alongside several high-profile teammates, including Louie Moulden, Luke Plange and Jadan Raymond.