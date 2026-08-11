Crystal Palace in talks to re-sign Evann Guessand on loan

Crystal Palace are in talks to re-sign Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand on a season-long loan, with the Ivory Coast international potentially returning to Selhurst Park.

According to the BBC, the 25-year-old spent the second half of last season with Palace and helped the club win the Conference League in May.

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Guessand joined Villa for £26m last August but struggled for consistency, scoring twice in 21 appearances across all competitions.

After arriving at Palace in January, he scored his first Premier League goal in a 1-0 victory over Wolves and featured in the Conference League final win over Rayo Vallecano.

He also received a Europa League winner’s medal from his time with Villa. Guessand made two substitute appearances for Ivory Coast at this summer’s World Cup and has since returned to Villa for pre-season.