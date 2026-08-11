Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson complete rare swap deal between Palace and Everton

Brennan Johnson has joined Everton whilst Dwight McNeil has swapped life for Crystal Palace this week.

Everton and Crystal Palace have agreed a swap deal this week in what is a rare move for the Premier League. Both clubs have confirmed the moves which suited managers David Moyes and Pierre Sage.

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Speaking on the switch to the Toffees, Brennan said he was ready to get started as he makes the move to Merseyside.

“I'm so excited to be here. The Club speaks for itself – it's a massive club and one that when I first heard of the interest, I immediately wanted to come and be part of it.

"The incredible fan base that Everton has, whether it's home or away, is something I've always felt. It's a massive honour to be here and play for them now."

Johnson failed to score in 26 appearances for Palace in all competitions, including 13 starts in the English top flight. He will hope to find better form for Everton who released him from his four-and-a-half-year contract in January that was believed to be worth more than £100,000 a week.

McNeil happy to join the Eagles

Meanwhile, McNeil expressed his delight as he arrived in South London ahead of what will be an interesting campaign under new head coach Sage.

“I'm really happy to be here, and looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“The lads have had some great success over the last two seasons. It’s something that I want to be a part of, so I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

The 26 year old had agreed to join the club on deadline day in January in an initial loan deal that would have become a £20m permanent move, but the switch collapsed at the last minute as the necessary paperwork had not been finalised in time.

McNeil had one year left on his deal, making the move a good business for Everton. The club will have to work hard to get the best out of Johnson who hasn't been at his best since 2024-25, when he netted 18 times for Spurs, including grabbing the winner in the Europa League Final.

Everton host Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League, meaning Johnson and McNeil could clash against one another as long as they have a quick start at their new clubs.