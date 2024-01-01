Crystal Palace fullback Munoz excited being part of Colombia's Copa America campaign

Crystal Palace fullback Daniel Munoz is excited being part of Colombia's Copa America squad.

Munoz feels Colombia have the potential to surprise many at this summer's tournament.

"I think we (Colombia) have formed a great team, a great family,” Muñoz says. “More than a team, I think we've come together like a family, where anyone who arrives for the first time is always well received and adapts as quickly as possible to the idea and the group.

“I think that's very important, to form a family and from there, adapt to the plan of each training session, to the plan of each game.

“To go out on the pitch and perform… I think that's what we've done. I think all the boys have become aware of what Colombia is, where we want to put Colombia at the world level, and that we want to win great things with the national team.”