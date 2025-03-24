Palace striker Mateta will wear a special mask in FA Cup return against Fulham

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to return against Fulham in the FA Cup after a horror tackle against Millwall.

This will be his first appearance since suffering a serious ear injury in a horror challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts at the start of the month. Roberts received an extended six-match ban from the Football Association after being sent off for what could have been a career-ending challenge. 

Mateta posted a video on Instagram after Sky Sports News reported he was fit to return, with an accompanying caption saying: "It's time." He will don a special mask to protect his ear which could worsen if not covered up. 

Speaking with Sky Sports last week, the 27-year-old said he is hopeful of a return which many Palace fans would welcome. 

 “Hopefully, I can play (against Fulham). Hopefully, you never know. Hopefully, they will see me. I’m in the ground every day. The doctor is the person, he will decide. I will wear a mask, I think so.” 

The Frenchman will be a huge boost for manager Oliver Glasner whose FA Cup hopes could continue into the Semi-Final if his side manages to beat Fulham. The next round could see them face the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest in what is a great chance to pick up much-needed silverware for the Eagles

