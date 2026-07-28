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Crystal Palace consider move for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Crystal Palace consider move for Takehiro Tomiyasu
Crystal Palace consider move for Takehiro TomiyasuHeuler Andrey Da Silva, DiaEsportivo / Alamy / Profimedia

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu and have taken the defender on their pre-season tour of Italy.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Ajax at the end of a short-term contract in June.According to Sky Sports, Tomiyasu was named on the bench for Palace’s 3-0 defeat to RC Lens in their opening Como Cup fixture. 

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The defender has been training with Pierre Sage’s squad, which remains short of several players still away following the World Cup.

Tomiyasu, who previously played for Arsenal, remains based in London after his spell at the Emirates ended in 2025. 

He is keen to return to the Premier League but has already received offers from clubs abroad. A move to Palace could depend on whether all parties agree on the terms.

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Football transfersTakehiro TomiyasuCrystal PalacePremier League

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