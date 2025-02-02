Crystal Palace boss Glasner: I know all about Amorim and his system

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he has a lot of respect for Manchester United counterpart Ruben Amorim.

Palace meet United later on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner said, "I know Ruben Amorim from his time at Sporting because we played them twice with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, losing 3-0 at home and winning 2-1 away.

"Knowing his system, 3-4-3, he played it there and we played it with Frankfurt. Both games neutralised us over many minutes of the game. Then in one, two, three situations would decide the game who takes the win.

"I have a lot of respect and I admire Ruben Amorim for how he managed the first weeks here. When you go to such a big club like Man United and starting with this, it was not easy. But he went his way with all his determination and conviction.

"I think now you can see how he wants to play. It's nothing new for me because I know how he wants to play from the tactical side and what he expects from the players in the different positions so it won't be a surprise, but they look like they’re getting used to it.

"I’m looking forward to it. It will be an interesting game."