Crystal Palace boss Glasner: I can help Eze improve further here

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits he's working with a special talent in Ebere Eze.

However, he believes he can still improve Eze's game this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “I think he gets a lot of praise. He was with England at the Euros and he played in almost every game. And, of course, you see England has a lot of talented players.

“He’s very professional. He has a lot of talent. He's hardworking. And in any single game, he can score one, two goals. He's an outstanding talent. Every manager is looking for players who can score goals.

“But there are also still things to improve, and he's listening. He tries to improve. So, for me, he is one of the best English players.

“But I think everybody sees and knows it and also praises it, because he was with England at the Euros. Of course, like always, I also think that Adam Wharton should have had more minutes there, but it was Gareth Southgate's decision.

“Ebs is one of the best English midfield players, definitely, and I think there are not two opinions. Everybody would say the same.”