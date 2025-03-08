Crystal Palace boss Glasner delivers Mateta return date update

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be back in action by the end of the month.

An ugly collision with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in last week's FA Cup win left Mateta having to be rushed to hospital and needing 25 stitches in a head wound.

Delivering an update on the French striker on Friday, Glasner said: "Mateta is doing well.

"He is at home and recovering well.

"He had no fractures or concussion and healing from the huge wound is going as we expected.

"He will go to Marbella with us next week and he will be just training individually. If everything goes how we wish, he will be available against Fulham (in the FA Cup quarterfinal).

"We lose JP for this game, we can't play him tomorrow, but it's not too bad."

