Crystal Palace boss Glasner confirms rejecting Tottenham offer for Guehi

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is happy they kept hold of Marc Guehi.

The defender saw a £70m bid from Tottenham rejected by Palace in the final days of the winter market.

Glasner said, "It was clear that in our situation we could not sell a player so close to the transfer window (deadline), because we would not have had time to find an alternative. It was simply impossible.

"Honour to the president, there were no real negotiations. He immediately made it clear to Tottenham that the sale of Guehi was not feasible, because Crystal Palace must always be the priority in our choices. It was clear that we could not sell Marc without having a replacement.

"Our decision was clear from the beginning."