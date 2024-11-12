Tribal Football
Coventry owner King turns on Robins after sackng

Paul Vegas
Coventry City owner Doug King has spoken about the sacking of longtime boss Mark Robins.

The head coach was sacked this season despite having the backing of the players and fans.

King, who is looking to appoint Frank Lampard in his place, spoke about Robins’ surprise departure.

"It was Mark who dismantled the coaching staff at this football club," King told BBC CWR. 

"That is the thing people don't realise.

"The fall-off after the FA Cup semi-final last season was obvious. I told Mark to take time out at the end of the season and have a rest. But I then had a phone call from him saying that he could no longer work with Adi Viveash. That annoyed me.

"We started interviewing other people. And Mark brought in (academy coaches) John Dempster and Mark Delaney to go on the pre-season tour. That was his decision."

