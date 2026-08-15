Coventry agree €24.5m deal for Fenerbahce’s Sidiki Cherif

Coventry City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce forward Sidiki Chérif after agreeing a €24.5m transfer fee with the Turkish club.

The 19-year-old is keen on the move and is expected to sign a five-year contract, with his medical scheduled in the coming hours.

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According to information from Foot Mercato, the newly promoted Premier League side have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for the Guinea-born striker.

Cherif began his career at SCO Angers, making his professional debut in August 2023 and featuring 36 times.

He joined Fenerbahce on loan last February with a mandatory €21m purchase clause. During the 2025/26 season, he made 16 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.