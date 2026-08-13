Former Man United and current Fenerbahce midfielder Fred is reportedly on the verge of returning to Brazil.

The now 33-year-old has spent the past 13 seasons in European football, winning trophies with Shakhtar, Man United, and Fenerbahce in the process.

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Most of Fred’s time was spent at Old Trafford, where he managed to make 213 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals, including a lovely curling winner against Crystal Palace on December 5, 2021.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is heading back to Brazil after Atletico Mineiro agreed a €2 million plus €500k add-ons deal with Fenerbahce.

Fred will now sign a three-and-a-half year deal, with the club having an option to extend it by a further 12 months.