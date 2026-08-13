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Former Man United midfielder Fred set for Brazil return

Former Man United midfielder Fred set for Brazil return
Former Man United midfielder Fred set for Brazil returnSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Man United and current Fenerbahce midfielder Fred is reportedly on the verge of returning to Brazil.

The now 33-year-old has spent the past 13 seasons in European football, winning trophies with Shakhtar, Man United, and Fenerbahce in the process.

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Most of Fred’s time was spent at Old Trafford, where he managed to make 213 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals, including a lovely curling winner against Crystal Palace on December 5, 2021.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is heading back to Brazil after Atletico Mineiro agreed a €2 million plus €500k add-ons deal with Fenerbahce.

Fred will now sign a three-and-a-half year deal, with the club having an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

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FredManchester UnitedFenerbahcePremier LeagueSuper LigFootball transfers