Arsenal set to open fresh Cristhian Mosquera talks
Arsenal will reportedly go back in for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera once they've wrapped up the deal for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Emirates and Arsenal will soon make him their priority.
A new round of talks between Arsenal and Valencia are expected to start next week with Mikel Arteta keen on adding the centre-back.
Arteta’s side have had two bids rejected for Mosquera, with Valencia holding out for his €20 million release clause to be paid.
Mosquera was a key player for Valencia last season, making 41 appearances across all competitions and popping up with one goal.