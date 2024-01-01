Copenhagen prospect Panduro leaves door open to playing for England

FC Copenhagen prospect Tristan Aldcroft Panduro has left the door open to playing for England.

Panduro, 17, plays for FC Copenhagen's U19 team, along with the Denmark U17 team.

Asked about his family background, Panduro told Bold: "I don't actually have much of an affinity for England. My mum and grandpa are English, that's all really.

"It's clear, I've been there many times, but I don't want to sit and say that I have a mega-strong bond with England, because I don't.

"Of course, it is not entirely out of the question (playing for England), but now I am playing for Denmark, so that has my full focus. I haven't heard from England either, so it's hard to say.

"I feel a special relationship with Denmark because I have always lived here and played here. Of course, it could also be very cool to give some to my mother and grandfather, that would be the only thing."