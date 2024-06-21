Copenhagen coach Neestrup: Important to sign Trott early

FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup is delighted with the signing of Nathan Trott.

The goalkeeper leaves West Ham for FCK in a permanent deal.

Neestrup said: "It's good that we got it in place early, so that Nathan can be involved in our entire start-up together with the team. He is extremely reactive on the line when finishing from close range and at the same time has good qualities out in the box.

"Furthermore, we have received some top references on him from England and Denmark, which have also given us a really healthy impression of him as a person and competitive sportsman as well.

"Now we look forward to getting him out on the training pitch tomorrow with the team."