Copenhagen academy chief Smith-Nielsen happy with Amundsen-Day sale to Aston Villa

FC Copenhagen academy chief Sune Smith-Nielsen is happy with the sale of Ethan Amundsen-Day to Aston Villa.

Villa signed the Norwegian youngster yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Smith-Nielsen said: "We are happy that we can send Ethan on to a club like Aston Villa.

"It is important for us that we also ensure that those who are not going to continue with our first team come to other strong clubs.

"We have succeeded here, and we wish Ethan all the best in the future."