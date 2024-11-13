Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start
Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare

Coote likely to resign from refereeing role after being suspended by PGMOL

Ansser Sadiq
Coote likely to resign from refereeing role after being suspended
Coote likely to resign from refereeing role after being suspendedAction Plus
Premier League referee David Coote is likely to resign from his job before he is sacked.

The official is aware of the furore surrounding a video that was released, where he insults Liverpool and their manager at the time, Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The PGMOL have already suspended Coote, while he is also out at UEFA and under FA investigation.

According to The Sun, Coote will quit and lose out on any bonuses in his contract.

A source quoted by the publication said: “He’s looking at more than a million quid down the drain there when you add it all up.”

PGMOL boss Howard Webb stated this week: “We became aware of a video on social media that we are taking very seriously. 

“We have instigated a full investigation. David Coote has been suspended pending the outcome. There’s not much more I can say at this stage.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRaya DavidLiverpool
Related Articles
Tottenham star Bentancur set to miss several crucial games after FA guilty verdict
Newcastle legend Shearer pushed about potential return to management
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist