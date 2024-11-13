Coote likely to resign from refereeing role after being suspended by PGMOL

Coote likely to resign from refereeing role after being suspended

Premier League referee David Coote is likely to resign from his job before he is sacked.

The official is aware of the furore surrounding a video that was released, where he insults Liverpool and their manager at the time, Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement Advertisement

The PGMOL have already suspended Coote, while he is also out at UEFA and under FA investigation.

According to The Sun, Coote will quit and lose out on any bonuses in his contract.

A source quoted by the publication said: “He’s looking at more than a million quid down the drain there when you add it all up.”

PGMOL boss Howard Webb stated this week: “We became aware of a video on social media that we are taking very seriously.

“We have instigated a full investigation. David Coote has been suspended pending the outcome. There’s not much more I can say at this stage.”