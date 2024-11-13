Newcastle legend Shearer pushed about potential return to management

Shearer on potential return to management: "Why would I want to go back into that?"

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Shearer says he would never return to management

Shearer's brief and unsuccessful spell in charge of Newcastle was 15 years ago now and with many ex-players turning to coaching he was asked if he would ever give management another go.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the Magpies legend says he has never considered going back into what was an unsuccessful spell in his career.

“No, it’s been too long. I’m very happy sat with you two idiots anyway! So why would I want to go back into that?” A laughing Lineker replied: “Well, it’s lovely for us idiots to have you!”

As Shearer struggled to keep the club above the relegation zone, his most famous moment of that season came when the infamous Joey Barton was sent off for a reckless challenge on Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso which ended in a major argument in the changing room.

“I thought, 'That's it. I'm going to give him both barrels as the manager’.

“So I went in there and an almighty fight and argument broke out. He walked out and never came home on the coach and I never saw him again.

"(It was) not a scrap. I just told him what I thought. He gave a bit back, walked out and never came back in the dressing room. I don't know how he got home."