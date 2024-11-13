Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Newcastle legend Shearer pushed about potential return to management

Zack Oaten
Shearer on potential return to management: "Why would I want to go back into that?"
Shearer on potential return to management: "Why would I want to go back into that?"Tribal Football
Former Newcastle United manager Alan Shearer says he would never return to management

Shearer's brief and unsuccessful spell in charge of Newcastle was 15 years ago now and with many ex-players turning to coaching he was asked if he would ever give management another go. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on  The Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the Magpies legend says he has never considered going back into what was an unsuccessful spell in his career. 

“No, it’s been too long. I’m very happy sat with you two idiots anyway! So why would I want to go back into that?” A laughing Lineker replied: “Well, it’s lovely for us idiots to have you!” 

As Shearer struggled to keep the club above the relegation zone, his most famous moment of that season came when the infamous Joey Barton was sent off for a reckless challenge on Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso which ended in a major argument in the changing room. 

“I thought, 'That's it. I'm going to give him both barrels as the manager’. 

“So I went in there and an almighty fight and argument broke out. He walked out and never came home on the coach and I never saw him again. 

"(It was) not a scrap. I just told him what I thought. He gave a bit back, walked out and never came back in the dressing room. I don't know how he got home." 

Mentions
Shearer AlanBarton JoeyNewcastle UtdLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Shearer urges Newcastle to move for Gyokeres: The BEST there is out there
Carsley names young defensive pair in squad for first England calls
Shearer says Mourinho is "edging for a move back to the Premier League"