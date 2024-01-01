Cooper offers Leicester hope to Kristiansen

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper insists Victor Kristiansen can have a future with the club.

The Denmark defender is back with the Foxes after last season's loan with Bologna.

He was expected to be on the move this summer, but Cooper says: "It is one of those situations where everyone comes back - regardless of whether they have been loaned out or injured, and there have also been changes on the coaching bench where I have come in.

"Now we look at where the players fit in and what we have to do with the squad.

"I'm not going to judge anyone based on last season's merits. Of course I know the players' level and look at where they played and at their level.

"But just because they played or didn't play last year, doesn't mean that the same thing will happen this year. That's what we're working on right now."