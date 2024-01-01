Cooper: I've been planning with Leicester chiefs for weeks

New Leicester City boss Steve Cooper is delighted with the support he's receiving from the board.

Cooper admits he's been speaking with Leicester directors for some weeks before his appointment was confirmed yesterday.

He revealed, “Homegrown academy players are always an important factor but every player is important and every staff member is important. The supporters are important. If we can have a good mix of everything that can contribute to a winning team, then that’s what we really want.

“To do that you have to get to know each other and get to know their stories and how important this job is to them. I’m looking forward to telling the players how excited I am to do the best job possible here because I don’t take the responsibility and the faith shown in me lightly.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with the Chairman and Jon (Rudkin) over the last few weeks and it’s an atmosphere and a relationship that I’ve really enjoyed being in so far and I know that is something that is very prominent at the training ground and we need to make sure that goes onto the pitch and then through to the stadium. If we do that, we more than give ourselves a chance.

“The training ground is incredible, the stadium is beautiful. It’s nice to drive through the city with a different mindset and that’s really important to me. There’s been some incredible commitment from so many people, none more so than the ownership and I could feel that when I spoke to the Chairman on a number of occasions.

“To see his passion for the Club, you can see how it really runs through. He’s had some really good rewards and some real highs. It’s a real commitment going forwards from me and some of the others who will be joining me and the guys who are already here, to try and continue to progress.

“There was progression last year after coming into the league, let’s try and keep building and I’d love in time to have more success here.”