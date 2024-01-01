Leicester title winner Huth discusses Cooper appointment

Leicester City title winner Robert Huth supports the arrival of new manager Steve Cooper.

The former Nottingham Forest manager was named Foxes manager this week.

"We’ve been looking for a manager for a while, so it’s been dragging on a little bit, especially with pre-season just around the corner. It’s good for everyone to know who’s in charge,” said Huth. “We’ve still got a decent squad - now with a decent manager. So hopefully it will work out.”

Huth also told Gambling.com: "He’s been there, he’s been in the Premier League. He’s been fighting relegation, which in truth, I think that’s going to be our realistic challenge next season. We’re not going to be pushing for top 10, that’s very unlikely in my opinion.

“There’s quite a few managers that were available. I know there’s always been a process at Leicester. And if you look at the history of appointments, I think Leicester have done pretty well. So I’m confident that it’s going to be the case for us.”