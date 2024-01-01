Cooper happy as Leicester hold Tottenham

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was happy with their 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Monday night.

Veteran Jamie Vardy canceled out Tottenham's equaliser struck by Pedro Porro.

Cooper said later: "It was a straightforward decision. Three days ago we were without an experienced striker. He just showed so much desire to play. Had it been on Saturday he probably wouldn't have played but luckily it wasn't. He did what he does.

"It was a really good goal. We know if we can get decent balls into the box we have the guy who can find some space. He got injured a month ago, has trained once really and he goes and does that.

"We probably could not have played the whole game like we did the second half because people are still getting fit and it was a lot of guys first 90 minutes but we needed to show more ambition than the first half. It wasn't quite meant to be like that to be honest and that was on me.

"The boys responded and we were really good in the second half. I felt like another goal was coming but we lost some momentum with the injury, which of course. It was good to get the first point and maybe we got some nerves and anxiety out of the way.

"To play like we did in the second half will be brilliant for belief."

The Foxes manager also said: "Pleased with the second half and it is a decent result against a team who will be vying up at the top. With the level of the team, amount of investment and experience we knew they'd be a really tough opponent.

"The first-half wasn't how we wanted it to be. We played with more ambition and aggression in the second half and it showed the impact it can have in the game because we were good for the equaliser and second goal but it didn't quite come."