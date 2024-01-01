Cooper delighted with Leicester win against Shrewsbury

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper saw some positive signs this week.

The Foxes were able to get a win against Shrewsbury Town in a friendly contest on Tuesday.

While the game was not action packed, both sides did get to give game time to a lot of players.

Stephy Mavididi and Kasey McAteer scored the goals to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

“Winning is not a bad habit,” the 44-year-old Leicester boss stated post-game.

“I thought some of our play was really good and I thought some of it wasn’t, if I’m being honest. Some bits were really high tactically, and then we fell short technically, which isn’t quite like the lads, because they are a good group of footballers.

“I thought that we got into some really good areas with our front players and turned it over a bit too much, because we want to play our football in the opponents’ half. And then, because of those turnovers, I thought the game was too open for our liking.

“It’s all a great challenge and how we are going to learn about the players. I wouldn’t say it’s disjointed but when you’re changing the team at half-time and putting young boys in, it’s never going to be completely fluid. We’re missing some players in certain positions, but the boys are really taking on the ideas. At the moment that is all you want really.”