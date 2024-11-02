Cooper delighted with Leicester draw at Ipswich

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was happy with their 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

Jordan Ayew struck in injury-time to rescue a point for the Foxes.

Cooper said afterwards: "We've shown that more than once this season, it's a good sign you can bring people off and can still make an impact in the game. On the performance, when we were good, we were superior. There were moments when we weren't good. They scored an excellent goal. I think the game was always going to be determined by the level we played at.

"We allowed Ipswich spells to get some momentum in the game. We kept going and I felt like that goal was coming. I felt like we deserved to win but it's a miles better result for us than it is for them.

"They know it could be a chaotic moment right at the end. Fair to play them. You need that. it's a tough one not starting Jordan Ayew because of his experience and the level he's played at for a number of years. It's good to have the options."

On being in the stands due to suspension, he added: "It wasn't the worst experience of my life. You see it a lot clearer. It's not a bad thing not being in touching distance of the officials. You don't want to be up there. We managed it well I felt."