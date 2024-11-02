Holland insists Ipswich "unfortunate" with fixture list

Former Ipswich midfielder Matt Holland is convinced they've deserved more from their season so far.

Ipswich are yet to win this term and face Leicester City today in a real six-pointer.

Holland told BBC Sport: "I would say we've been a little bit unfortunate to be honest. Of the nine games we've played so far in the Premier League I'd say we've had a bad one and a half. The game against Everton and half the game against West Ham - other than that we've been competitive.

"We've had a difficult start as well, played six of the top 10 already. We're a little bit unlucky not to have more points on the board I'd say.

"Supporters have been absolutely incredible. I know it's been a successful period but everyone wants to come and watch the team at the moment. The fans have got a massive part to play, I know they'll be with us all the way."