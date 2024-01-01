Tribal Football
Cook delighted with new Bournemouth deal: This is my home

Lewis Cook has signed a new deal with Bournemouth.

The midfielder has penned fresh terms to 2028.

Cook said, "I love this team, I've been here since I was 19 and I can say that it's my home now.

“Extending my time here further is fantastic for me and my family.

"Coming in as a young boy was a big change, but since I moved here, there has always been a family atmosphere at the club and now I'm settled here The project for the future seems very bright and I am happy to be part of it."

