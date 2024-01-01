Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Osimhen signing miss

Cook delighted after Everton comeback

Cook delighted after Everton comeback
Cook delighted after Everton comeback
Cook delighted after Everton comebackTribal Football
Bournemouth star Lewis Cook admitted he was delighted at being captain in their most recent game. 

The midfielder played his part as the Cherries turned around a 2-0 deficit against Everton

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having been down by two goals with 87 minutes played, Bournemouth won the contest 3-2 at Goodison Park. 

Cook told the Daily Echo after the game: “Football's an amazing sport and for neutrals and for our fans, I think (we’re) delighted. 

“Obviously we didn't play very well in the first half, part of the second half and we just turned it on, really, and showed our quality. 

“I think we scored the first goal then I didn't really look at the clock and I'm thinking we don't have much time now, but we just carried on pushing. 

“I think we probably had five, six attacks in a row. So, like they were doing to us throughout the game, we showed our quality to finish them. 

“I think the crosses were brilliant. Take away the goals, the deliveries were top and I think there was four or five of them towards the end of the game. 

“If they don't put it on a plate, then we don’t score.” 

 

Mentions
Cook LewisEvertonBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Coleman fumes: Everton threw it away
Everton boss Dyche says "the plan stays the same" after Bournemouth collapse