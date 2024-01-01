Coleman fumes: Everton threw it away

Veteran defender Seamus Coleman has told his Everton teammates to look in the mirror this weekend.

The Toffees were humiliated at home on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Bournemouth having been 2-0 up with five minutes to go.

Advertisement Advertisement

When Luis Sinisterra headed home the game’s winning goal in the final minute of stoppage time, Everton fans knew they were condemned to three losses in three league games this term.

Post-game, Coleman said: “We really let ourselves down in front of our fans. We cannot take our foot off the gas at this level. Unfortunately, we did that. We cannot be conceding the goals that we did. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

Before he added: “We did well for a long, long time in the game, but ultimately we didn't keep going until the very end, and they did.

“We've got to hurt now and understand we threw away three points and understand you can't take your foot off the gas in the Premier League, which we did.

“There is no God-given right to get anything in Premier League football, and we let ourselves down by playing well for 80 minutes. But we threw it away, and that's a massive disappointment.”