Al-Hazem striker Gano hoping Napoli ace Lukaku agrees Saudi move

Al-Hazem striker Zinho Gano hopes good friend Romelu Lukaku will join him in Saudi Arabia.

Lukaku left Chelsea for Napoli last summer, though also fielded interest from Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gano recalled to Het Belang van Limburg discussing his own move to Saudi with Lukaku earlier this year.

"He said that if I got the chance, I had to do it," Gano said.

“It would be fantastic if we could play here together for another year."

Gano and Lukaku were junior teammates with Lierse and have remained close.