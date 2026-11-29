Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes has urged his side to build upon their 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Sunday (November 29).

The 28-year-old’s eighth minute penalty was enough to see Newcastle earn a much-needed win over Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton at the Amex.

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Newcastle now move up into 12th, level on points with Chelsea (16) and are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the games, Barnes admitted his side need to be more consistent and urged them to build upon their win.

"It was about approaching the game well and starting well. We set the tone with our intensity and pressure and did well from there. It was not the prettiest of game but it's a good result in the end,” he said.

"It was a different sort of game (to the 2-2 draw with Arsenal). With the intensity and pressure we tried to put on them we saw them knock a lot of long balls and we know they are a team that plays good football. Defensively we did well and stayed switched on, we stayed together and that's what you need to do.

"We've had some good spells and some bad spells this season and learned from both of them. The last two performances have been positive but the consistency has to be there."