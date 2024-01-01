Como set to sign Man City star on season long loan

Italian Serie A new boys Como look set to welcome a Premier League player to the club.

The nouveau riche club, managed by Cesc Fabregas, were promoted to the top flight over the summer.

Per Manchester Evening News, Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone could be heading to Italy.

Fabregas is determined to lure the young talent in a loan deal to bolster his squad.

He is expected to sign in the coming days for the entire season, but without any buy option in the deal.

City have a lot of time for Perrone and believe he can become a future first teamer.