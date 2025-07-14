Colwill says the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League

Chelsea's Reece James and teammates celebrate with the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump after winning the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League after his side beat European champions Paris St Germain 3-0 in the final in New Jersey on Sunday.

The quadrennial competition will return in 2029, which will be the second edition under the expanded format with 32 teams.

"This is the biggest trophy I've ever won. I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League, and we were the first team to win it," the 22-year-old Colwill said.

"I've really enjoyed it, playing games every four or five days. Playing to sold-out stadiums, playing against different teams who you would never normally get a chance to play."

The England international said Chelsea would carry the momentum forward, having beaten a phenomenal PSG side who had conceded only one goal in the tournament before the final.

"I said at the start of this tournament that our plan is to win it, and people looked at me as if I were crazy. So I'm going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League," Colwill said.

Chelsea have won the Champions League twice, in 2012 and 2021.

