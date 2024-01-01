Colwill speaks on England call-up, Fofana and how Chelsea have improved

Chelsea and England defender Levi Colwill has spoken on a number of topics surrounding their return to form, his teammate Wesley Fofana and how he cannot wait to meet with Lee Carsley again.

Colwill was called up to the first England squad named by new interim manager Carsley, who has taken over from long-serving boss Gareth Southgate.

The young defender cannot wait to meet with Carsley who he worked with alongside Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke in the squad which won last year's Under-21 Euros.

“I’m definitely excited to reunite with him. I know he’s a great manager, from when I’ve been with him in the Under-21s, so it’s just a really exciting time for England.

“I think the players he’s brought through are amazing players, they’re playing at the top level and they’re doing really well. So it is a really exciting time to be an England player and to be a part of it, to be an England fan.”

He also spoke on his teammate Wesley Fofana who pulled out of the France squad due to a muscle injury.

“He’s a really good player, I really enjoy playing with him. He’s so aggressive and I think we complement each other really well.

“Behind the scenes he’s such a great lad, I get on really well with him and I think everyone in the team gets on really well with him.”

Colwill also spoke on Chelsea’s form as they produced an impressive 6-2 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers which was followed by a 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace.

“We are Chelsea Football Club, we expect to win every game, but of course games like Sunday’s are going to happen,’ explained Colwill. ‘Crystal Palace are a good team, that is what they do best. We need to improve and hopefully in the next game we beat them.

“There are loads of positives to take out of it. Of course there’s a lot to improve, but we are improving day-by-day. We’re getting better and you can see the football we’re trying to play out there is really good.

“We’ve created loads of chances by building from the back. You can see the way the gaffer wants us to play and there’s definitely loads of positives to take. We are building. We’ve only had a few games with the new gaffer, but it’s really exciting. All the players are excited for it and I think the fans should be too.”