Colwill eyeing Chelsea captaincy

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has his eyes on the club captaincy.

The England international has thrived this season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has spoken of Colwill's leadership qualities, though remains committed to Reece James as captain.

A Cobham source told The Sun: “Levi has been at Chelsea for years. He has the DNA of Chelsea in his blood. And he has that winner’s mentality.”

“He would LOVE to be captain. His natural character is to lead. He tries his best to push his mentality.”

Colwill has been with Chelsea since the Under-9s.