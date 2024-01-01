Colwill: Chelsea players improve by the day with Maresca

Chelsea will continue to improve game-by-game this pre-season under new boss Enzo Maresca.

That is the view of star defender Levi Colwill, who is not concerned about a tough start to life under the ex-Leicester City boss.

Despite losing 4-1 to Celtic in Notre Dame, Colwill is confident they will find their feet before the Premier League begins in mid-August.

“The gaffer has a strict strategy but all players understand what he wants to get. Each day we are learning more and more and taking it on,” he said.

“From game one onto game two, you could see the improvements even if the scoreline did not reflect that, but that is what pre-season is for. We are going to keep building in the right way.

“There have been mistakes but that’s what pre-season is for. We are learning from those mistakes.

“There is a whole different approach which we need to learn but it is exciting and we are getting there. Sooner or later we will get there and that is going to be before the season starts.”