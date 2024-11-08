Cole: Chelsea shouldn't be in Europa Conference League; they're favourites to win it

Chelsea hero Joe Cole insists the club is "too good" to be in the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea have a 100 per cent record in the competition and thrashed Armenia's Noah last night 8-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Watching on was Cole, who said afterwards: "Chelsea shouldn't be in this competition, but this is where they are.

"This tournament doesn't start for Chelsea until the quarter-finals or semi-finals. They are massive favourites to win it and they should be."

Former England striker Peter Crouch added: "Looking at some of the names, I just don't see how they can lose this tournament."