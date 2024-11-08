Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with George, Rak-Sakyi and Guiu for victory over Noah

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about giving youngster Tyrique George his bow.

The Blues manager rang in the changes for a Europa Conference League game against Noah.

After winning the game 8-0, Maresca spoke about telling George he was starting around two hours prior to kickoff.

Maresca told reporters: "I think he was very good. I said before the game, probably with young players, sometimes it is better to tell them the day before so they can prepare but with some of them, tell them at the end so they don't get nervous.

"The plan with Tyrique, we knew already he was going to start but I told him just two hours before the game. I think he was very good.

“Also, Sam Rak-Sakyi was very good. I'm very happy for Marc Guiu, in the end he scored. He hasn't got many minutes with us this season but he is working hard. They are all 18, 17, 19 - it's important."