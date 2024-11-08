Chelsea defender Disasi happy scoring in rout of Noah: We treat ECL same as Prem

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was delighted scoring in their Europa Conference League win against Noah.

Disasi scored with a header in the 8-0 win last night.

"It was good to win this type of game," Disasi told chelseafc.com. "We know we are a big team so tonight was an opportunity to show we have quality. When we started the game, the idea was to be very strong, respect our opponent and do a good job.

"A clean sheet was the goal tonight because we didn’t have one in the first two games, so it always feels good to keep a clean sheet after the game. We put on a good game for the fans, and are first so we know the expectation and we know the goal."

The France defender also said: "My goal is something we have worked a lot on in training with the set-piece coach.

"He told us we had to score tonight because since the beginning of the season we haven’t scored many set-piece goals. I’m sure he will be very happy with the two goals tonight."

Disasi added: "Before the competition began, the coach told us that every team will come here to play their game of the year. We are conscious of this and it’s about playing our game and showing respect, but we also need to show our quality.

"We are pushing in the same way whether it’s the Conference League or the Premier League. We keep the same desire to win."