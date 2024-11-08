Chelsea boss Maresca: Goalscorer Mudryk must keep improving

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca praised winger Mykhailo Mudryk after an 8-0 win over Noah.

The Premier League giants battered their Conference League opponents on Thursday night.

Mudryk got a goal in the first half and was generally lively, while he earned praise from Maresca post-game.

The Italian stated: "We consider Misha, all of them for every game to take the best XI we think. The important thing is Misha continues to improve like tonight. He scored a fantastic goal, he had some good moments. The important thing is he continues to improve."

He added on the game against Noah: "First of all, if you remember; in the first five minutes we conceded a chance. So you can learn, as I said, if you concede there, the game will change.

“You have to always be focused, you cannot drop. In my opinion, the way to show respect to them is to not underestimate them. That was the message before the game. Don't underestimate nothing because football is full of this kind of surprise. We don't need that."