Coady: Leicester players must take responsibility for relegation

Leicester City defender Conor Coady admits they haven't been good enough this season.

Defeat to Liverpool on Sunday confirmed Leicester's relegation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Red Coady said afterwards: “It’s not been good enough. The way the season’s gone, we need to look at ourselves individually, as a team, as a football club.

“The whole season hasn’t been where we want it to be. I could sit here all day and speak about how I’m feeling and the way the season has gone, but the be all and end all is that we’ve not been good enough.

“We’re in a situation we never wanted to be in. We’ve got to try to make the most of the last six games as much as we can.

“We’ve put ourselves in this situation as a club, as a team, so we have to take responsibility for where we are.

“We have to have players in the group who do that and we have to understand this club can never be in this situation again. We’ve put the club in it.

“We need to make sure in the last six games to do as much as we possibly can to put the club in the best place possible for what will be a big summer for the club.

“We need to take responsibility for that. We need to show ourselves every day.”