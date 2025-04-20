'All of the attention should go to his goal' - Arne Slot on star's Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at the club after their 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, scored the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, putting his side within touching distance of being named champions.

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League winners if either Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday (April 23) or they beat Tottenham on Sunday (April 27).

The right-back looks set to leave his boyhood club once his contract expires at the end of the season, however, reportedly agreeing terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Slot was asked if there was a chance Alexander-Arnold commits his future to the club but the Dutchman refused to clarify the situation.

Speaking to the press after the game, Slot said: “I think my only good answer is to talk about his goal.

“All of the attention should go to his goal, the importance of his goal, and all the things he’s done for this club for so long. All of the headlines should be about his goal, not about his contract situation.”