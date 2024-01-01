Club legend Shawcross takes charge of Stoke

Tribal Football
Stoke City have announced the surprise departure of boss Steven Schumacher which has given Ryan Shawcross the chance to take charge of his former club.

After just nine months in charge, Steven Schumacher was sacked after winning four of their seven games in all competitions and losing 1-0 to Oxford United this weekend. 

Now, former captain and club legend Shawcross takes control of the club after spending 14 years there after joining on loan from Manchester United. He racked up more than 400 appearances for the Potters when they were in the Premier League and rightly became a club legend. 

His first game will come in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Fleetwood Town before hosting  Hull City on Friday night  in what could be a good run of games to bounce back in to form. 

Ex player Jon Walters  spoke on Schumacher’s departure and how it was a shock to many. 

"My role as sporting director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with (chairman) John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club. 

"We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future." 

