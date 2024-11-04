Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest

Club Brugge keeper Mignolet on Villa clash: Even lowest in Premier League can be tough opponent

Ansser Sadiq
Mignolet on Villa clash: "Even the lowest in the Premier League can be a tough opponent"
Mignolet on Villa clash: "Even the lowest in the Premier League can be a tough opponent"Action Plus
Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet admits they face a huge challenge in midweek.

The Belgian club are set to take on Aston Villa in the Champions League group stages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa have won all their group stage games so far, beating Young Boys, Bayern Munich, and Bologna.

“I think there is still a minimal difference with the real top clubs in England, but it is true that Aston Villa competes for the prizes every year,” Mignolet, who previously played for Liverpool, told reporters in Belgium. 

“It is a completely different match than in the league. It will be much more open. We're going to find ourselves in a completely different scenario against Aston Villa.

"Villa have proven to be a stable and competitive team in recent years. I know from experience that even the lowest in the Premier League can be a tough opponent. So it certainly won't be an easy game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMignolet SimonAston VillaClub Brugge
Related Articles
Prem trio rival AC Milan for Club Brugge winger Skov Olsen
Capello: Zirkzee issues at Man Utd shows up Serie A problems; I asked Italiano
Villa ace Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues