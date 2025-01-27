CLOSER? Newcastle and Atlanta agree Almiron fee

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United.

Terms between the three parties have now been struck, with Almiron due to fly out to the USA this week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Miguel Almiron leaves Newcastle to join Atlanta United, confirmed and here we go!

"Verbal agreement sealed between all parties, also player side on four year and half contract.

"Fee around $12m for Almiron set to travel for medical tests."

 

