Newcastle boss Howe admits Southampton trip concerns; delivers Almiron, Kelly transfer updates

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits their trip to Southampton on Saturday will be affected by Storm Eowyn.

Howe concedes training has already been hindered by the rough weather this week.

He said this morning: "Potentially the travel (has been affected), yeah. We'll see how today goes. Our plan, as always, is to travel today. We'll seek advice from the authorities. If it's not safe to fly, we'll fly tomorrow.

"(The bus) It's a long journey and there's no guarantee that a 8/9 hour journey won't turn into a 12/13 hour journey. So it's best we look to do that (fly).

"It is slightly windy today. I struggled to get in! Hopefully we can find a place that is sheltered enough, we do have a dome here. We will find the safest place."

On goalkeeper Nick Pope and striker Callum Wilson's fitness, he said: "There's a chance he'll be in the squad. He's started training with the group again and it's great to see Nick back and his presence, the positivity that he brings. I've seen him do some really good things this week, so yeah, delighted to have him back in the mix.

"Callum's still on track for returning right at the beginning of February.

"He's making good progress. We're trying to do the right things with him to make sure that he is robust enough and has all the work behind him and the load behind him before he starts training with the group.

"But he seems very positive - what a massive player that would be to welcome back."

Meanwhile, Howe admits Miguel Almiron is still a Newcastle player, despite interest from Atlanta United in the US.

"I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here. He's been brilliant in training this week and I've seen not one moment where I thought 'oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation'

"I think we're both aware of the situation. Yes, there is interest in him from other clubs. There is potentially a chance he could leave before the window, but until that moment, and if that moment never arises, he's still a valuable member of the squad.

"We love him to bits, he's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second, been the ultimate professional. And let's see what happens."

On the interest of Fenerbahce and Juventus in Lloyd Kelly, the Toon manager continued: "I think it's a slightly different situation with Lloyd. I've seen a little bit of the speculation on Lloyd. We've certainly not had any bid anywhere close to making the club make a decision on that.

"Lloyd's an integral part of what we're doing from my perspective. His challenge is to try and work his way into the team. He's only just arrived, so I think he's got a lot to achieve here. So, it's a very different situation."

On Fener's public comments, he added: "Well, I think whenever your players are talked about by other clubs, I don't think that's ideal. And certainly, I try not to do that myself regarding players contracted to other clubs as well."

Howe was also eager to dismiss any claims of Newcastle being part of the title race this season.

"We've never talked about anything and I think that's important to remember.

"There's always overreactions to everything, so overreactions to winning, overreactions to losing. Created, of course, by outside influences.

"I think for us we just got to focus on trying to win the next game and finding our momentum again, find our rhythm again, and we need to do that very quickly."