CLOSER? Napoli offer accepted by Chelsea for Lukaku

Napoli and Chelsea have reached terms over a fee for Romelu Lukaku.

A bid of £28m from Napoli has been accepted by Chelsea for the Belgium international.

BBC Sport says the final details are now being ironed out, with Lukaku packing his bags for Naples.

Lukaku has also settled on personal terms with the Azzurri.

The move will see Lukaku reunited with coach Antonio Conte, having worked together at Inter Milan, where they won the Scudetto.