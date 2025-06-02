Close advisor to Levy resigns from Tottenham board

Donna-Maria Cullen has left Tottenham's board.

Cullen is close to chairman Daniel Levy and has acted as executive director and an advisor to Levy.

Cullen is also the Trustee of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation.

In a statement released by Spurs, Cullen said: “This has been such a hard decision to make. The club has been my life for the past three decades. I have had the privilege of working with Daniel, whose vision and energy has driven the club forward, and so many talented and wonderful colleagues.

“It has been quite some journey, starting at White Hart Lane, with a brief stay at Wembley and finally our new home - amazing memories home and away. Ending this season with the Europa League trophy was a dream come true.

“The time is now right for me to gather more time for myself and my family, whom I thank for all their support over the years. I shall spend the coming months ensuring there is a smooth handover with my staff. Thank you all. I wish everyone at the club all the success in the world.”