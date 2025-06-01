Saudi Pro League clubs eye Tottenham ace Son Heung-Min

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min is reportedly subject to interest from several Saudi Pro League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but Tottenham recently activated the one-year option in his contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2026.

According to TalkSPORT, several Saudi clubs are set to reignite their interest in Son, although Spurs are reluctant to see him leave.

Securing Champions League football for next season means the North London club are in a good position to reject any advances for Son.

Son, on the other hand, may have a tricky decision to make, with the report suggesting the Saudi clubs would be willing to significantly increase his wages.